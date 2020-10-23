SPENCER — Ron Stewart, 89, Lynch, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
SPENCER — Ron Stewart, 89, Lynch, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marian S. Wilson, 74, Holbrook, will be at a late date.
OMAHA — Services for George V. Belitz Jr., 85, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J. St., in Omaha. Burial with military rites will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
MADISON — Graveside services for Reuben Pospisil, 98, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Anna Speiser will officiate. Military honors conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez, 73, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Sutton.
PIERCE — Services for Shirley H. Cederburg, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Violet E. Wickett, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Private services for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, Norfolk, will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Private services for Troy “T.J.” Kuchar, 39, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. B.J. Fouts of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek will officiate with burial at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.