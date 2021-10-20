NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
Ron Hampton died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is handling arrangements.
1942-2021
Ronald Nelson Hampton was born on May 26, 1942, in Oakland, to Jack and Theo (Nelson) Hampton. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army on July 7, 1960. He was an honor graduate of the Army Rangers and was a paratrooper and fire team leader in “C” Company, 187th Battle Group. After he was honorably discharged as a sergeant on July 26, 1963, he returned to Norfolk and began classes at Northeast Community College.
He married Linda Blevins in 1965, and they had two children together, Ronda Lynn and Paul Bradley. Ron and Linda later divorced.
Ron met Sheryl Bartos at Seger’s Café while he was driving a Servall truck. They married on March 17, 1972, in Lake Andes and made their home in O’Neill for a short time before moving back to Norfolk.
Sheryl brought two of her own children to the family, Shelly and Scott, and they added two more together, Marci and Ronnie. Ron continued his education at Wayne State, earning a degree in physical education with a minor in sociology in May 1974. He worked for the YMCA as a program director, then for the State of Nebraska in the work release program, then for the Regional Center as an activities director. The couple also fostered many children over 33 years. Ron retired in 2014.
Ron loved to attend garage sales, auctions and watch Nebraska sports. While in the Army, he was a Golden Gloves boxer. Ron also liked to hunt turkey and deer and to lift weights.
Ron is survived by his spouse of 49 years, Sheryl Hampton of Norfolk; children Ronda Hampton (Greg Riggins) of Phoenix, Ariz., Shelly (Mike) Zakrzewski of O’Neill, Paul Bradley Hampton of Hollister, Mo., Scott (Tracy) Hampton of Norfolk, Marci (Matthew) Tilley of Sioux City and Heath (Mara) Hysell of Madison; 26 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Dave (Darline) Hampton of Omaha and Judi (Jon) Enarson of Edmonton Alberta; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Ronnie Hampton in 2018.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.