Roman Keiter

HARTINGTON — Services for Roman P. Keiter, 91, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Joseph Miksch will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Monday. Masks are recommended for the funeral and visitation.
He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.