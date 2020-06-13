Roman Babcock

STANTON — Private family services for Roman B. Babcock, 11, of Stanton, will be Wednesday, June 17, at the Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to Lifepoint Church. He died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Stanton.
WAYNE — Services for Walter Otte, 57, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NELIGH — Services for Wilbur Rakow, 92, of rural Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate, with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…
ELGIN — Services for Evelyn M. Arehart, 88, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.
ATKINSON — Services for Daniel Schaaf Sr., 74, of Atkinson will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson.
SPENCER — Graveside services for Joyce Papstein, 85, of Lincoln will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
WINSIDE — Celebrations of life for Robert B. “Bob” Williams, 66, Parkville, Mo., will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 5240 Gleason in Shawnee, Kan., and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 101 S. Vroman St., in Winside. His ashes will be spread privately.
SPENCER — Services for Verlon Hoffman, 81, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.