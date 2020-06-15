Roman Babcock

NORFOLK — Private family services for Roman B. Babcock, 11, of Stanton will be Wednesday, June 17, at the Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to Lifepoint Church.
2008-2020
He stepped into heaven on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Stanton.
Roman Blake was born June 30, 2008, to Jesus Osorio and Amelia Babcock in Norfolk.
Roman was a highly renowned Fortnite player. “Play” was his love language and he mastered his favorite game, Ticket to Ride. He loved going on adventures with Grandpa and together they built an extensive rock collection.
Math was Roman’s most excellent subject in school, where he was beloved by his teachers and fellow students. His favorite foods were sushi and pickles.
He is survived by his parents; brother Linkoln Babcock; grandparents Maurice and Corinne Babcock of Joplin, Mo., and grandmother Ileana Pavon of Norfolk; uncles Jonathan (Sara) Robish of Omaha, Timothy (Jules) Babcock and Danny Babcock both of Joplin; and cousins.
Roman was preceded in death by his uncle and aunt, Joel and Angelin Babcock, and uncle Jose Osorio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.