HARTINGTON — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roman Arens died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.
CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veteran…
CREIGHTON — Memorial visitation for George Allen, 78, Creighton, will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.