Roman Arens

HARTINGTON — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roman Arens died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.

HARTINGTON — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roman Arens died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.

Harlan Good

Harlan Good

CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veteran…

CREIGHTON — Memorial visitation for George Allen, 78, Creighton, will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Stacy Zoucha

Stacy Zoucha

PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.

Betty Mueller

Betty Mueller

NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Peggy Poppe

Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.

Arthur Erickson

Arthur Erickson

NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ron Bonta

Ron Bonta

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

