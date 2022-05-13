 Skip to main content
Roman Arens

BOW VALLEY — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.

Roman Arens died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Marylin Machacek

CLARKSON — Services for Marylin M. Machacek, 89, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

Alice Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ron Bonta

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.

Steve Jansen

MENOMINEE — Services for Steve F. Jansen, 67, Fordyce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Stacy Zoucha

PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.

Arthur Erickson

NORFOLK — Service for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Kaiser will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Alice Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

