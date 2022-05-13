BOW VALLEY — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Roman Arens died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.