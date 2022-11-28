ST. HELENA — Services for Romaine M. Wieseler, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Romaine Wieseler died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.