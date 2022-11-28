 Skip to main content
Romaine Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Services for Romaine M. Wieseler, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural St. Helena.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Romaine Wieseler died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Rick Reed

Rick Reed

WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, Winside, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Rick Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.

Kenneth Caskey

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth L. Caskey, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Caskey died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.

Gary Kumm

Gary Kumm

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Gary Kumm, 60, Callaway, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Walter Larsen Senior Center in Creighton. Inurnment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Leonard West

Leonard West

STANTON — Memorial services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stanton City Cemetery in rural Stanton. Military rites will be performed by Stanton Veterans of…

Marvin Peter

Marvin Peter

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Marvin A. Peter, 77, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Lockman

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth C. Lockman, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Kenneth Lockman died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Phylis Mathiason

Phylis Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Teri Reed

Teri Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

