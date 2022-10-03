 Skip to main content
Roma Walton

VERDIGRE — Services for Roma Walton, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Roma Walton died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Adam Wright

TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mable Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Linda Meikle

CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Linda Meilke died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Richard Evans

TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …

Ronnie Smith

O’NEILL — Services for Ronnie Smith, 81, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O…

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON —Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

José Contreras Ortiz

NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Helen Kethcart

STANTON — Private graveside services for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk, are planned.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

