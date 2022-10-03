VERDIGRE — Services for Roma Walton, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Roma Walton died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Linda Meilke died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …
O’NEILL — Services for Ronnie Smith, 81, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O…
CREIGHTON —Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Private graveside services for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk, are planned.