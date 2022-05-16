ST. EDWARD — Services for Roma J. Martin, 88, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
No visitation is planned prior to the funeral, but there will be a time for visiting at the church following the committal service.
Roma Martin died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.