RAEVILLE — A celebration of life for Rollie Hank, 93, Pierce, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Raeville Rectory in Raeville.
Rollie Hank died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Stephen Borin, 69, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veter…
BASSETT — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Graveside services at the Coleridge City Cemetery for Gordon K. Bayne, 94, of Saint Paul, Minn., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loxi L. Wolf, 72, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, S.D.
LINCOLN — Services for Lane C. Isaacson, 82, Lincoln, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday June 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharon Johns, 77, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
