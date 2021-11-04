CLEARWATER — Services for Rollie W. Hank, 93, Pierce, will be at a later date.
Rollie Hank died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2021
Rollie Woodrow Hank was born March 29, 1928, to Rudolph and Susie (Cockle) Hank at Harrold, S.D. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1946, serving in Japan.
He was in the 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper before he was discharged in February 1948. He then attended Norfolk Junior College. He went to work for Consumer Public Power, which became Nebraska Public Power.
Rollie married Donna Johnson on Oct. 6, 1950. They had three sons and a daughter: Rick, Jack, Diane and Gary. They lived in Allen, Kearney, Crawford, Superior, Plattsmouth and Geneva while working for NPPD.
Rollie retired in 1984, settled in Clearwater and later in Pierce. Rollie enjoyed spending time with family, doing puzzles, playing cards and games. He also liked to go golfing and camping. He was a member of Elks Lodge, American Legion and V.F.W. groups in the various communities that he resided in.
He is survived by spouse Donna Hank of Pierce; sons Rick (Karen) Hank of Broken Bow and Jack (Nancy) Hank of La Vernia, Texas; daughter Diane (Brian) Sullivan of Pierce; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary; a sister, Minetta (Les) Berg; a sister, Irma (George) Cass; a brother, Irvin (Meryle) Hank; and many other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.