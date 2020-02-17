Rolland Knaak

PLAINVIEW — Services for Rolland R. Knaak, 85, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the services at the church.
He died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Lincoln.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2020
Rolland R. Knaak was born May 6, 1934, in Plainview to Herman F. and Merle M. (Shoemaker) Knaak. Rolland graduated from Plainview High and was a lifelong farmer in Plainview. He was awarded the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from the Knights of Aksarben for the Knaak family having owned the farm for over 100 years.
He also served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, with a portion of that time stationed in Germany.
Rolland is survived by his nephew, Robert Knaak (spouse Kristi, sons Brody, Brett and Keith) and niece Melissa Bugay (spouse Mike, daughter LeAnne, son Josh).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Merle Knaak, and his brother, Melvin Knaak.
Memorials are suggested to the family.