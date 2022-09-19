BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rolland J. Gaskell, 70, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Rolland Gaskell died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
CONCORD — Services for Dennis E. Forsberg, 81, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion…
WAYNE — Services for Debra S. Broders, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.
FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, of Lincoln are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.