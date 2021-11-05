NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Rolland L. Fister, 84, Norfolk, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. No burial is planned at this time.
Rolland Fister died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2021
Rolland L. Fister was born on Oct. 6, 1937, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Roland Henry and Mary Elena (Kendall) Fister. Rolland attended grade school in Jefferson, Iowa, and graduated from Webster High School in 1955.
After high school, Rolland met Sonja Haga, who was the love of his life. Rolland and Sonja got married on Aug. 10, 1958, in Doraville, Ga. Once married, the couple moved to Webster, Iowa, in 1958, where Rolland worked for his dad at the tire company. In 1965, the family decided to move to Meadow Grove, where Rolland continued working as a tire mechanic in Norfolk, and then seven years later, the family moved to the Norfolk area in 1972.
Much wear and tear on Rolland’s body from his occupation led to his retirement in 2000. Rolland loved NASCAR, John Wayne movies, fishing, gardening and yard work. Rolland loved watching the grandchildren’s events and simply enjoyed life and the people he shared it with.
Survivors include spouse Sonja Fister of Norfolk; children Larry (Sherree) Fister of Cleveland, Tenn., Beth (Don) Brenden of Norfolk, Michelle (Brian) Riddle of Georgia, Mark (Sherma) Fister of Bellevue, Ron (Janna) Fister of Norfolk, Reva Willms of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Pat Hieden of Minnesota, Donna Wildt of Iowa, Betty (Jim) Haga of Virginia and Russell (Janet) Fister of Iowa.
Rolland was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Mary, and son-in-law Ryan Willms.
