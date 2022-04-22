Roland Mitchell

Private memorial services for Roland W. “Mitch” Mitchell, 73, Reno, Nev., formerly of Butte and Norfolk, will be conducted at a later date.
Mitch Mitchell died March 18, 2022, at the Reno Veterans Home after a long series of illnesses.
NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Service for LeRoy O. Carlson, 79, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for John E. Lucht Sr., 82, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
FORDYCE — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Rod Kniefl officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…
AINSWORTH — Services for Raymond E. Norton, 89, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
LAUREL — Services for Richard L. Davenport, 64, of Allen are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
