PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Roland “Butch” Frahm, 73, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.
Roland Frahm died Thursday, April 14, 2022, while on vacationing Brazil.
1948-2022
Roland “Butch” Frahm was born in Royal on Oct 25, 1948, to Roy and Leona Frahm. Butch spent his childhood in Royal and attended school there.
He met his future spouse, Patricia McKown, at the Plainview Roller Rink. They were married on April 20, 1968. Shortly after, Butch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. They made Plainview their home and enjoyed camping, traveling, dancing and spending time with family and friends.
Butch was a volunteer with the Plainview Fire Department for over 40 years.
Butch was preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Patricia; his parents, Roy and Leona; and his brother, John.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Regina and her spouse, Don Lewis; grandson Dylan; granddaughter Christine; and great-granddaughter Aria; his son, Preston, and his spouse, Carla. He also is survived by his brother, Arnold and his spouse, Sharon Frahm; and his sister, Cherylyn, and her spouse, Larry Hurtig.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department.