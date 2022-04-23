 Skip to main content
Roland Frahm

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Roland “Butch” Frahm, 73, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.

Roland Frahm died Thursday, April 14, 2022, while on vacationing Brazil.

1948-2022

Roland “Butch” Frahm was born in Royal on Oct 25, 1948, to Roy and Leona Frahm. Butch spent his childhood in Royal and attended school there.

He met his future spouse, Patricia McKown, at the Plainview Roller Rink. They were married on April 20, 1968. Shortly after, Butch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. They made Plainview their home and enjoyed camping, traveling, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Butch was a volunteer with the Plainview Fire Department for over 40 years.

Butch was preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Patricia; his parents, Roy and Leona; and his brother, John.

Butch is survived by his daughter, Regina and her spouse, Don Lewis; grandson Dylan; granddaughter Christine; and great-granddaughter Aria; his son, Preston, and his spouse, Carla. He also is survived by his brother, Arnold and his spouse, Sharon Frahm; and his sister, Cherylyn, and her spouse, Larry Hurtig.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department.

Tags

In other news

Easton Lubberstedt

Easton Lubberstedt

BOW VALLEY — Services for Easton Gene Lubberstedt, 14-day-old son of Evan and Paige Lubberstedt of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Deacon Shane Kleinschmit will officiate with burial in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery …

John Hilliges

John Hilliges

STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date with military honors conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Harriett Weber

Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ron Lofgren will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Della O’Gorman

Della O’Gorman

NORFOLK — Services for Della O’Gorman, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Dena Carlson

Dena Carlson

OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dena J. Carlson, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Private burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Ashleigh Wabasha

Ashleigh Wabasha

SANTEE — Services for Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Terrance Medina will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

Deborah Hoadley

Deborah Hoadley

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Deborah D. “Deb” Hoadley, 65, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate.

Imogene Baier

Imogene Baier

WAYNE — Services for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Imogene Baier died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Roland Mitchell

Roland Mitchell

Private memorial services for Roland W. “Mitch” Mitchell, 73, Reno, Nev., formerly of Butte and Norfolk, will be conducted at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

