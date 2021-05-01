Roland Beran

YANKTON — Services for Roland R. “Rollie” Beran, 94, of Yankton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the House of Mary Shrine, PO Box 455, Yankton, SD 57078.
He died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.