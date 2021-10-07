WAUSA — Memorial services for Roland L. Barnes, 66, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Wausa Football Field in Wausa. A celebration of life will follow at the Wausa Fire Hall.
Visitation will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Roland Barnes died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Wausa.
1954-2021
Roland “Rollo” Barnes, son of Mervin and Beverly (Lind) Barnes, was born Dec. 5, 1954, at Yankton. He attended Wausa Public School.
On Aug. 5, 1978, Rollo married Cathleen Zavadil at Crofton. They had two children, Brittnay and Jeremy.
Rollo lived in Waseca, Minn., and Wausa throughout his lifetime. He was head of transportation and maintenance at Wausa Public School. Prior to that, Rollo worked at Wausa Sanitation and Burlington Railroad.
Rollo was a member of United Methodist Church in Wausa. He enjoyed softball, bowling, bird watching, was a master gardener and loved to travel to enjoy the warmer weather of the Gulf Coast.
Rollo is survived by his children, Jeremy (Kayla) Barnes of Pierce and Brittnay Dawson of Destin, Fla.; three beautiful granddaughters, Taylor, Harlee and Everlee Barnes; siblings Ranee Cameron of Lincoln, Gene (Betty) Barnes of Valley, Gail (Brian) Borgmann of Norfolk, Karen Giraud (Dan Jessen) of Crofton and John (Irene) Barnes of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Rollo was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Beverly Barnes.
As Rollo would say, “Keep your nose in the wind and your eye along the skyline.”