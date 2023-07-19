 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Wobbenhorst

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway St.

1954-2023

Roger John "Woppy" Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden after losing his battle with cancer.

Roger was born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1954, in Wayne, to Robert Wayne and Jeannette Joy (Fox) Wobbenhorst. He grew up on a farm outside of Belden and attended Belden Public School, graduating from Randolph High School in 1973.

Over the years, Roger belonged to a bowling league and golf league and was an avid Husker fan. He loved attending flea markets and collecting and enjoyed raising cattle. Roger cherished his time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, spending many late nights around the table playing cards.

Roger was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge and the Belden Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his significant other of over 30 years, Jerrine Krajicek; children Traci (James) Revelle of Gering and Travis (Sarah) Wobbenhorst of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Harli, Tatum and Gavin Revelle; sister Janice Wobbenhorst Siwy of Belden; and numerous cousins.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister Judy; and brother-in-law George Siwy.

Pallbearers will be Craig Bartles, Greg Lackas, Boyd Ebberson, Craig Ebberson, Jeremy Hall, Jay Hall, Steve Fish and Phil Fuchs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Glen Stewart

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Bryan Kleensang

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Dale Buhl

Dale Buhl

NEWMAN GROVE — Dale A. Buhl, 75, rural Lindsay, died at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Susan Auten

Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Christopher Wentling

Christopher Wentling

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Christopher Wentling, formerly of Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fairplay Country Club in Norfolk.

Roger Wobbenhorst

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Willard Walton

Willard Walton

NORFOLK — Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Adeline Schott

Adeline Schott

BATTLE CREEK — Adeline Schott, 95, Sun City West Ariz., formerly of Battle Creek, died Saturday July 15, 2023, in Sun City West. Services are pending with family.

Jeff Ransen

Jeff Ransen

NORFOLK — Services for Jeff A. Ransen, 45, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites were rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and American Le…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara