Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway St.
1954-2023
Roger John "Woppy" Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden after losing his battle with cancer.
Roger was born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1954, in Wayne, to Robert Wayne and Jeannette Joy (Fox) Wobbenhorst. He grew up on a farm outside of Belden and attended Belden Public School, graduating from Randolph High School in 1973.
Over the years, Roger belonged to a bowling league and golf league and was an avid Husker fan. He loved attending flea markets and collecting and enjoyed raising cattle. Roger cherished his time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, spending many late nights around the table playing cards.
Roger was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge and the Belden Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his significant other of over 30 years, Jerrine Krajicek; children Traci (James) Revelle of Gering and Travis (Sarah) Wobbenhorst of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Harli, Tatum and Gavin Revelle; sister Janice Wobbenhorst Siwy of Belden; and numerous cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister Judy; and brother-in-law George Siwy.
Pallbearers will be Craig Bartles, Greg Lackas, Boyd Ebberson, Craig Ebberson, Jeremy Hall, Jay Hall, Steve Fish and Phil Fuchs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.