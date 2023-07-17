Roger Wobbenhorst

RANDOLPH — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jack Morris will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Veranda Room at Divots. Jack died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willard Walton died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Merna Priestly died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.