NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Titus, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.
He died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
1939-2019
Roger Leon Titus was born May 15, 1939, in Ainsworth, to Harry and Lucile (Heerten) Titus. He graduated from Bassett High School and Milford Technical School, completing a course of study in diesel tractor mechanics.
Roger worked hard in several endeavors. He had many natural talents and used them to remodel homes, renovate Jeeps and do woodworking.
Roger was a good neighbor, lending a hand to anyone. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and was often called “ornery.”
Roger enjoyed going back home to Springview and working with his family.
He married Rosemary Renner on July 13, 1973, at Crete. Roger was a loving spouse and faithful father.
Roger is survived by his spouse, Rosemary Titus of Norfolk; his sons, David Titus (Karrie Downey) of Creighton, and Dan Titus of Winside; a daughter, Angela Shawn Titus of Warrior, Ala.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith (Judy) Titus of Loveland, Colo.; and a sister-in-law, Jane Hood of Lincoln.