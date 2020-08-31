Roger Thompson

NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Roger L. Thompson, 75, Fremont, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and can be accessed by the public through Zoom by following the details below. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are required. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
1944-2020
Roger Lee Thompson, the son of Norris and Pearl (King) Thompson, was born on Nov. 10, 1944, at Norfolk. As a child, he was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Roger attended country elementary school and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1963. Following his graduation, Roger began his career farming.
Roger was united in marriage to Marsha Mann on Sept. 14, 1968, at Winside. Following their marriage, the couple made their home on the family farm north of Newman Grove. They lived here until 2001, when they moved to Fremont to be closer to family.
Along with farming, Roger stayed busy working for many years at Wedekind Manufacturing, doing custom baling, repainting tractors and was an Archer Oil dealer.
Roger was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for several years. He loved going to farm auctions, watching the RFD-TV channel, collecting toy farm equipment and playing cards. Roger also enjoyed attending car races and tractor pulls.
Roger is survived by his spouse, Marsha Thompson of Fremont; three children, Kandis (Dennis) Schissel of Bennington, Kent (Nancy) Thompson of Otley, Iowa, Kim (Jeff) Cornett of Fremont; six grandchildren, Lindsey Schissel, Sarah Schissel, Makayla Thompson, Vaughn Thompson, Miranda Cornett and Alexis Cornett; and a brother, Rodney (Carol) Thompson of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Karen.
The funeral service can be accessed by the following link or phone number: Meeting Room host: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, to Join Zoom Meeting: http://zoom.us/j/6068116104 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104 or Telephone Users: Topic: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, Phone #: 1-346-248-7799 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.