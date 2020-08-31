You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Thompson

Roger Thompson

NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Roger L. Thompson, 75, Fremont, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and can be accessed by the public through Zoom by following the details below. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are required. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

He died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

1944-2020

Roger Lee Thompson, the son of Norris and Pearl (King) Thompson, was born on Nov. 10, 1944, at Norfolk. As a child, he was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Roger attended country elementary school and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1963. Following his graduation, Roger began his career farming.

Roger was united in marriage to Marsha Mann on Sept. 14, 1968, at Winside. Following their marriage, the couple made their home on the family farm north of Newman Grove. They lived here until 2001, when they moved to Fremont to be closer to family.

Along with farming, Roger stayed busy working for many years at Wedekind Manufacturing, doing custom baling, repainting tractors and was an Archer Oil dealer.

Roger was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for several years. He loved going to farm auctions, watching the RFD-TV channel, collecting toy farm equipment and playing cards. Roger also enjoyed attending car races and tractor pulls.

Roger is survived by his spouse, Marsha Thompson of Fremont; three children, Kandis (Dennis) Schissel of Bennington, Kent (Nancy) Thompson of Otley, Iowa, Kim (Jeff) Cornett of Fremont; six grandchildren, Lindsey Schissel, Sarah Schissel, Makayla Thompson, Vaughn Thompson, Miranda Cornett and Alexis Cornett; and a brother, Rodney (Carol) Thompson of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Karen.

The funeral service can be accessed by the following link or phone number: Meeting Room host: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, to Join Zoom Meeting: http://zoom.us/j/6068116104 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104 or Telephone Users: Topic: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, Phone #: 1-346-248-7799 Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Lavona Ruterbories

TILDEN — Services for Lavona Ruterbories, 87, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Roger Thompson

Roger Thompson

NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Roger L. Thompson, 75, Fremont, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and can be accessed by the public through Zoom by following the details below. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Dorothy Tucker

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Tucker, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Stanton Health Care in Stanton.

Gladys Raff

Gladys Raff

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys L. Raff, 100, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Rodger Risinger

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Rodger Risinger, 90, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army Na…

Charlotte Kristensen

WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Dennis Otte

OMAHA — Graveside memorial services for Dennis E. Otte, 74, from Wayne, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

David Peck

David Peck

COLUMBUS — Services for David Peck, 66, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St., in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Kenneth Forbes

CREIGHTON — Services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-