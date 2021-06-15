You have permission to edit this article.
Roger Smith

Roger Smith
Linda Wuebben

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Roger Smith, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

He died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2021

Roger Alan Smith, son of Raymond T. Smith and Lola (Stewart) Smith, was born March 27, 1943, in Yankton, S.D. He graduated from Crofton High School in 1961.

Roger was united in marriage to Diane Bargman on April 4, 1964, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two children, Kevin Alan Smith and Stacey Ann Goeden.

Kevin married Karla Boecker and had two children, Kip Smith and Kelly Smith. Stacey married Tony Goeden and had four children: twins Samantha (Justin) Jindra, Whitney (Dustin) Riese, Derek Goeden and Amanda Goeden.

Roger started his career in agriculture by trucking in Lindy with his dad. He then worked for Jay and Ray Lush in the feed and fertilizer business.

Roger later worked at Terra for 23 years, where he was named Manager of the Year in 1986.

Roger finished his career in agriculture at Kugler Propane and Farmer’s Pride Co-op as a fuel delivery driver. In 2005, Roger retired due to health issues.

Roger enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His favorite pastimes were attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, garage sales, reading western books, watching John Wayne movies and drives around Northeast Nebraska.

Roger is survived by his spouse, Diane; a son, Kevin (Karla) Smith; a son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Goeden; six grandchildren, Kip Smith, Kelly Smith, Samantha (Justin) Jindra, Whitney (Dustin) Riese, Derek Goeden (Mary Ruda) and Amanda Goeden (Brandon Means); two great-grandchildren, Brixton Jindra and Wilder Riese; and a sister, Ruth Ann Grimm of Yankton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Stacey Goeden; and brothers-in-law Ronald Bargman and Leon Grimm.

