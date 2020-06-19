CROFTON — Services for Roger Sage, 68, of Crofton are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
He died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
CROFTON — Services for Roger Sage, 68, of Crofton are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Lena R. Hockabout, 48, of Battle Creek are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary E. Westerhold, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Services for Richard L. Lamoureaux, 76, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Norfolk, were held Friday, June 19, in Albuquerque.
HARTINGTON — Services for Germaine M. Becker, 86, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
RANDOLPH — Funeral services for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.
LAUREL — Private memorial services, burial and a celebration of life for Shirley A. Hames, 81, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held Aug. 8, 2020, in Laurel.
RANDOLPH — Service for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Norma J. Waits, 76, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-