SPENCER — Services for Roger Roth, 80, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
STANTON — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
CARROLL — Private graveside services for Don E. Volwiler, 82, Carroll, will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll with military rites.
RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Gary Volt will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Private services for Margaret “Shug” Paulsen, 95, O’Neill, will be at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Nelsen, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
LAUREL — Services for Elizabeth M. Norvell, 92, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.