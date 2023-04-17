Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1940-2023
Roger passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk surrounded by his family and friends.
Roger Dean was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Bradish, the son of Otto and Ruth (Swanson) Pribnow. He attended rural schools District 78 and District 52 and graduated from Primrose High School in 1957.
Roger enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and was honorably discharged in September 1965.
On Oct. 12, 1963, Roger married Mary Ritzdorf. Roger worked for Nebraska Public Power District for 30 years. During his retirement, he stayed busy, serving as a deacon, grief counselor and chaplain at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Family was very important to Roger. He loved spending time with his boys, Eric and John, traveling and camping with Mary, building and working with model trains and spending time with his grandchildren, Kaden, Connor and Gabby.
Roger is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Eric and Jill Pribnow and John and Karma Pribnow; grandchildren Kaden, Connor and Gabby Lou; his mother, Ruth Pribnow; and five brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary, and his father.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.