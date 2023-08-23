NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Peters, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Roger Peters died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.