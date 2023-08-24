NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Peters, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Roger Peters died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1941-2023
Roger Rudolph was born Monday, Oct. 13, 1941, in Hubbard to Rudolph “Rudy” and Frieda (Haase) Peters. He was baptized on May 31, 1942, and confirmed on June 5, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard. In May 1960, Roger graduated from Hubbard High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from May 1961 until May 1964.
On Feb. 12, 1965, Roger married Karen Ann Lefavor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Craig and Rogina.
Roger worked at the Norfolk Livestock Market from 1966 until 1970. From 1970 until 1972, he worked for the construction company that built the Nucor Steel facility. Then, he worked at Nucor Steel from 1972 to 2002. After retirement from Nucor, Roger worked part-time at NAPA Auto Parts from 2003 until 2015.
Roger was a quiet, easygoing man. He loved taking his family on camping trips to Yankton and Onawa. In retirement, Roger enjoyed woodworking.
Roger was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
After becoming ill in May 2020, Roger became a resident of Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
He is survived by his son, Craig (Tammy) Peters of Bennington; daughter Rogina Lindsay of Norfolk; grandchildren Eric (Kaci) Peters, Ashton Lindsay and Whitney Lindsay; step-grandchildren Drew and Mylie Ketterson; great-grandson Jace Peters; brothers Leonard Peters of Pender, Wilber Peters of Sioux City, Ron (Betty) Peters of South Sioux City and Robert “Bob” Peters of Hastings; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jim and Erlene (Lefavor) Moross of Modesto, Calif.; and nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; grandson Tyler C. Peters; brother Vernon Peters; and sisters-in-law Janet (Lefavor) Trowbridge, Shirley Peters and Emogene Peters.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.