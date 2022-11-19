SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arlene Werner died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for August L. “Bud” Klug Jr., 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STUART — Memorial services for Connie Shald, 70, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
FORDYCE — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael Robert Heng, infant son of Jonah and Kiana Heng of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be private. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.