Roger Papstein

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1949-2019

Born Oct. 18, 1949, in Norfolk, Roger L. Papstein was the son of Ernest and Leona (Anderson) Papstein. He attended Norfolk Public Schools. During high school, Roger worked at the Norfolk Sale Barn and also at the United Cattle Company Feedlot in rural Norfolk. United Cattle Company later became Fore-Quarters Feedlot, and he worked there for 40 years.

He first was a pen rider at the feedlot, and then he became a cattle buyer for the feedlot in 2000.

Roger enjoyed team roping, team penning and especially loved to spend time with family and friends.

Survivors include his sisters, Cindy Brewer of North Platte, Kim (Joel) Rainforth of Gretna and Shelly (Pat) Jones of Humphrey; his nieces and nephews, Tabitha (Doug) McBeain, Melissa (Jason) Holan and their children, Cayden, Keegan, Peyton and Quintin; Amber (Jerry) Thompson and their son, Brody; Kyle Jones; and Kayla (Cody) Cone and their daughter, Jayda; and two aunts, Ethel Wright of Washington and Gladys Mowry of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Ken Brewer and Steve Brummels; four uncles and three aunts.

Casketbearers will be Craig Person, Travis Bach, Steve Napier, Terry Cone, Gene Daniel and Tim Stump. Honorary casketbearers will be Curt Wragge, Ron Krutsinger, Mark Lammli, Bryce Heinrichs, Bob Vogel and his fellow co-workers and friends from sale barns.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Francis Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Eunice Rakowsky

Eunice Rakowsky

OGALLALA — Services for Eunice Rakowsky, 85, Ogallala, will be at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala. The Rev. John Stubenrouch will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. (Central Time) in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.

Roger Papstein

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Mauch

BASSETT — Services for Richard L. “Dick” Mauch, 92, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Leon Meyer

WAYNE — Services for Leon F. Meyer, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted by Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Heath Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Heath E. Jueden, 38, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Darold Ermer

O’NEILL — Services for Darold Ermer, 76, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.

Monica Frisch

Monica Frisch

LINDSAY — Services for Monica A. Frisch, 87, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns