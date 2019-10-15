Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1949-2019
Born Oct. 18, 1949, in Norfolk, Roger L. Papstein was the son of Ernest and Leona (Anderson) Papstein. He attended Norfolk Public Schools. During high school, Roger worked at the Norfolk Sale Barn and also at the United Cattle Company Feedlot in rural Norfolk. United Cattle Company later became Fore-Quarters Feedlot, and he worked there for 40 years.
He first was a pen rider at the feedlot, and then he became a cattle buyer for the feedlot in 2000.
Roger enjoyed team roping, team penning and especially loved to spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include his sisters, Cindy Brewer of North Platte, Kim (Joel) Rainforth of Gretna and Shelly (Pat) Jones of Humphrey; his nieces and nephews, Tabitha (Doug) McBeain, Melissa (Jason) Holan and their children, Cayden, Keegan, Peyton and Quintin; Amber (Jerry) Thompson and their son, Brody; Kyle Jones; and Kayla (Cody) Cone and their daughter, Jayda; and two aunts, Ethel Wright of Washington and Gladys Mowry of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Ken Brewer and Steve Brummels; four uncles and three aunts.
Casketbearers will be Craig Person, Travis Bach, Steve Napier, Terry Cone, Gene Daniel and Tim Stump. Honorary casketbearers will be Curt Wragge, Ron Krutsinger, Mark Lammli, Bryce Heinrichs, Bob Vogel and his fellow co-workers and friends from sale barns.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.