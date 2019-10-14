Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Leigh City Cemetery.
LYNCH — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark J. Kube, 81, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
HARTINGTON — Services for Heath Jueden, 39, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Hartington.
ELGIN — Services for Ryan C. Schuchardt, 38, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, 1726 310th Avenue, rural Albion, with the Revs. Meredith Keseley and Becky Beckmann officiating. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery. Visitation…
MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. A private family burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer serv…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.