PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Roger Olson died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1953-2021
Roger was born on Jan. 3, 1953, in Lincoln to Glenn and Vera (Watson) Olson. He attended grade school in Rapid City, S.D. and later graduated from Norfolk High School.
He married Janie Kimble in 1971 at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Throughout high school and a few years after, Roger worked at Henningsen Foods in Norfolk. Roger then went to work for Nucor for 12 years before owning and operating his own trucking business for Norsemen Trucking until September 2021.
Roger enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his Harley Davidson, working on hot rods, listening to country music and especially spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his spouse, Janie Olson of Pierce; children Brandt (Teresa) Olson of Norfolk and Colby Olson of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Savannah, Cheyenne and Charlee; mother Vera Olson of Creighton; and brother Michael (Sherry) Olson of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Olson, and his father, Glenn.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.