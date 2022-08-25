CROFTON — Services for Roger D. Nohr, 82, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Roger Nohr died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD - Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lorelei Fehringer died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Private services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
