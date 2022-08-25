 Skip to main content
Roger Nohr

CROFTON — Services for Roger D. Nohr, 82, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Roger Nohr died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.

In other news

Mary Glass

WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Audrey Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Norman Niles

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Allen Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.

Donald Fulsaas

TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Lorelei Fehringer

BLOOMFIELD - Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lorelei Fehringer died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

James Sage

CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.

Ronald Herian

NORFOLK — Private services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

