Roger Mosel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Plainview.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Plainview.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
Roger L Mosel, son of Louis and Frieda, was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Breslau. Roger was baptized on Dec. 18, 1932, and confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and was a devoted Christian.
Roger attended Zion Lutheran School in Plainview through the eighth grade and graduated from Plainview High School in 1950.
Roger served his country from 1950 to 1953 in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the 707 Ordinance Division. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and a United Nation’s Service Medal and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Roger was a true American patriot and served in the American Legion Honor Guard for many years.
After serving his country, Roger returned to Plainview. As a young man, he decided he would follow in his father’s footsteps and carry on the family trucking business. In 1955, Roger bought his first truck and Mosel Trucking continued until he fully retired in 2008.
On April 20, 1957, Roger married the love of his life, Carol Harrison, at Yankton. Roger and Carol spent 60 years together. In that time, they built a trucking business and were bonded grain buyers. Through the years, Roger hauled livestock, grain and many other commodities. He even made a few trips moving household goods across the country because he had the authority to haul anything.
Roger and Carol had a love for travel. During their retirement years, Port Aransas, Texas, was a favorite winter vacation spot. They especially enjoyed watching ships as they journeyed through the ship channel.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Carol; a daughter, Colleen Joy in infancy; and a brother, Wayne.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicki and Dave Bivens of Norfolk; his sons, Rick and Marla Mosel, Neal and Lisa Mosel, Gail and Michelle Mosel and Steve and Kelli Mosel, all of Plainview; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie Flesner, Jason (Sarah) Mosel, Kyle (Sara) Bivens, Missy (Michael) Bachman, Kayla (Heath) Blanton, Ashley (Justin) Kerkman, Blake (Nicolle) Mosel, Cody Mosel, Jordan (Drew Lanman) Mosel, Derick Mosel, Nikki Mosel, Kylie Mosel and Kenzie Mosel; and 11 great-grandchildren.