Roger Kollmar, 81, died Nov. 25, 2020.
——
Sunrise, Feb. 8, 1939. Sunset, Nov. 25, 2020.
A resident of Northeast Nebraska for 26 years, Roger Kollmar was born in Pierce to Carl and Darlene (Anderson) Kollmar. Roger was the second child of this union. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Norma Koehler on Nov. 14, 1959. The couple moved to Riverbank, Calif., in 1965, where Roger worked as a diesel mechanic.
He is survived by his spouse, Norma; a son, Kevin; a daughter, Carla (Kevin) Koster; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
All are residents of California.