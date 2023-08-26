WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Kay, 72, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Roger Kay died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
LOUP CITY — Delmon D. “Del” Peck Jr., 78, Loup City, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, at his home.
WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Peters, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Fore…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred B. Vasicek, 98, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Private burial will follow.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Pinnt died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Kevan E. Schuettler, 70, of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
ALBION — Bilse J. Robinson II, 86, Albion, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karmen L. Johnson, 68, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
