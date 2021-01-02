You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson of Meadow Grove

 Courtesy

TILDEN — Private family services for Roger Johnson, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, with the Rev. Chad Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

He died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

Roger Farrell Johnson, son of Farrell Lawrence and Ione Ellen (Johnson) Johnson, was born April 20, 1935, at Omaha. Roger was baptized and confirmed at South Branch Lutheran Church in rural Albion. He attended District 82 school in rural Albion and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1952.

On May 21, 1955, Roger was married to Adrienne Lucille Anderson at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958, stationed in Mannheim, Germany, where their oldest son, Steve Roger, was born at Heidelberg, Germany. After returning to the United States, the couple farmed in rural Newman Grove where Sheri Lu and Jon Farrell were born. Roger was a farmer all of his life. Roger did custom farm work, moved hay and hired out to work for other farmers. This led to them moving to Meadow Grove in 1996. Roger remained there until moving to Golden Living Center in Norfolk, then to Neligh Care and Rehabilitation and finally to Norfolk Veterans Home in 2018.

Roger enjoyed being a farmer, hunting, family fishing trips, motorcycles, car racing, tractor pulls, and even more so, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was much loved by his wife, Adrienne; children and spouses, Steve and Jean Johnson of Lindsay, Sheri and Michael Rudloff of Beatrice, Jon Johnson of Wiggins, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Duane (Sharon) Johnson of Cedaredge, Colo.; brothers-in-law Byron (Marilyn) Anderson of Lincoln and Raymon (Jean) Anderson of Grand Junction, Colo.; sister-in-law Lois (Gary) Milder of Fort Mill, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aderin and Violet Anderson.

Tags

In other news

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Schroeder

Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time on Monday. M…

Rita Barta

Rita Barta

NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Barta, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells, with the Rev. Stanley Schmit officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Howells. Visitation will be held…

Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson

TILDEN — Private family services for Roger Johnson, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, with the Rev. Chad Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Pauline Bethune

Pauline Bethune

CARROLL — Graveside services for Pauline Bethune, 87, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll. There is no visitation. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Shelly Masat

Shelly Masat

CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick.

Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Am…

Joseph Reinert

Joseph Reinert

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, were Dec. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson at a later date.

Grace Tichota

Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara