TILDEN — Private family services for Roger Johnson, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, with the Rev. Chad Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
He died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Roger Farrell Johnson, son of Farrell Lawrence and Ione Ellen (Johnson) Johnson, was born April 20, 1935, at Omaha. Roger was baptized and confirmed at South Branch Lutheran Church in rural Albion. He attended District 82 school in rural Albion and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1952.
On May 21, 1955, Roger was married to Adrienne Lucille Anderson at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958, stationed in Mannheim, Germany, where their oldest son, Steve Roger, was born at Heidelberg, Germany. After returning to the United States, the couple farmed in rural Newman Grove where Sheri Lu and Jon Farrell were born. Roger was a farmer all of his life. Roger did custom farm work, moved hay and hired out to work for other farmers. This led to them moving to Meadow Grove in 1996. Roger remained there until moving to Golden Living Center in Norfolk, then to Neligh Care and Rehabilitation and finally to Norfolk Veterans Home in 2018.
Roger enjoyed being a farmer, hunting, family fishing trips, motorcycles, car racing, tractor pulls, and even more so, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was much loved by his wife, Adrienne; children and spouses, Steve and Jean Johnson of Lindsay, Sheri and Michael Rudloff of Beatrice, Jon Johnson of Wiggins, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Duane (Sharon) Johnson of Cedaredge, Colo.; brothers-in-law Byron (Marilyn) Anderson of Lincoln and Raymon (Jean) Anderson of Grand Junction, Colo.; sister-in-law Lois (Gary) Milder of Fort Mill, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aderin and Violet Anderson.