BLOOMFIELD — Services for Roger Hill, 76, Harrold, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Mitchell, S.D.
LAUREL — Services for Erwin W. Rastede, 100, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in rural Concord.
CREIGHTON — Services for Everett Wagner, 88, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
PILGER — Services for Harlin Westerhold, 92, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate with burial in the Pilger Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Thelma Cooley, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Robert E. “Bob” Hall, 68, North Platte, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Graduate Lincoln Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St., in Lincoln. Private burial will be in Taos, N.M.
SANTEE — Services for Errnan Molina, 23, Dallas, Texas, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Ron Thomas will officiate with burial in Howe Creek Cemetery in rural Niobrara.
CREIGHTON — Services for Florence Hasenpflug, 94, formerly of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.