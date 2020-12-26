WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family.
NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Vera M. Schrantz, 89, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. “Joe” Reinert, 65, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary R. Vogt, 83, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. (Bostelmann) Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Meadows.
WEST POINT — Services for Dale E. Binder, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Private services for Darlene A. Schroeder, 95, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.