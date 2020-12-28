WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
1964-2020
Roger Lee Hauf was born on June 26, 1964, to Don and Glenda (Robertson) Hauf in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Roger attended Pilger Elementary School and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1983. After graduation, he lived at Pilger and later moved to O’Neill, where he was employed as a truck driver. He returned to Pilger and was currently working for ASAP Express out of Norfolk.
Roger loved to hunt, fish and trap. But his true passion was going artifact hunting for Native American relics; Roger basically fell into his father’s footsteps when it came to these things. Roger would do just about anything for anyone; if you called he was there.
Survivors include his children, Tasha and Ray Hauf, and his siblings, Rick and Becky Hauf of Norfolk, Russell Hauf of Pilger and Robin Jensen and Mike Stone of Pierce. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive Roger.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Nicole Hauf.