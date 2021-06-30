You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Hauf

Roger Hauf

PILGER — A celebration of life for Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Cooper Community Center in Pilger.

He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.

———

Roger Lee Hauf was born on June 26, 1964, to Don and Glenda (Robertson) Hauf in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Roger attended Pilger Elementary School and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1983.

After graduation, he lived at Pilger and later moved to O’Neill, where he was employed as a truck driver. He returned to Pilger and was currently working for ASAP Express out of Norfolk.

Roger loved to hunt, fish and trap. But his true passion was going artifact hunting for Native American relics; Roger basically fell into his father’s footsteps when it came to these things. Roger would do just about anything for anyone, if you called he was there.

Survivors include his children, Tasha and Ray Hauf; and siblings Rick and Becky Hauf of Norfolk, Russell Hauf of Pilger, and Robin Jensen and Mike Stone of Pierce. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive Roger.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Nicole Hauf.

Tags

In other news

LaJean Spreeman

LaJean Spreeman

HADAR — Services for LaJean M. Spreeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Barry Skalberg

Barry Skalberg

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Barry A. Skalberg, 47, Grand Island, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Arlene Schroeder

Arlene Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jay Shattuck

Jay Shattuck

OMAHA — Services for Jay R. Shattuck, 83, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St., in Omaha. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Donald McIntosh

Donald McIntosh

NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Evangelical Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Wakefield City Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Le…

Duane Lewis

Duane Lewis

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Duane D. Lewis, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will precede the service in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

James Heller

James Heller

MADISON —  Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Susan Korth

Susan Korth

RANDOLPH — Services for Susan “Sue” Korth, 64, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara