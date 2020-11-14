Roger Hammer

WAYNE — Private family services for Roger L. Hammer, 69, of Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne with the Rev. Jim Splitt and Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Private family visitation will be at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Roger Lee Hammer was born Jan. 3, 1951, to Willard Ferdinand and Leona Sophia Margaretha (Test) Hammer in Wakefield. He attended school at District #2 and graduated from Wayne High School. He then worked in Omaha until returning to Wayne in 1970. Roger was then employed for Farmers Union Coop in Wakefield, Lienemann Hog Confinement, then as a service technician and tire salesman for Fredrickson Oil Company in Wayne from 1972 until retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne, now Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Roger is survived by his fiancée, Karen McDonald; his daughter, Angie (Chris) Johnson of Hartington; son Kelly Hammer of Coleridge; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sophia and Tyler; brother Kevin (Deb) Hammer of Wayne; sisters Sharon Campbell of Ames, Nancy (Kevin) Brockmoller of Yankton, Connie (Doug) Spahr of Wayne, Janice (Dan) Johnson of Norfolk and Judy Hammer of Yankton; sister-in-law Janice (Hammer) Poppe of Wayne; nieces and nephews; and Kelly and Angie’s mother, Lynette “Netti” Hammer of Coleridge.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Jean Hammer; brother Ronald Hammer; great-nephew Daniel; and brothers-in-law Charlie Campbell, Curly McDonald and Lonnie McDonald.
Pallbearers will be Roger’s family.