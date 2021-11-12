NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honors Guard.
Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov, 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2021
Roger Allen Gentzler was born June 8, 1930, in Homer to Gurney and Mable (Sorensen) Gentzler. When Roger was 9 years old his family moved to Creighton where he later attended high school and was known as a good athlete involved in many sports. While in high school Roger, along with his siblings, was expected to work at the Gentzler Cafe. The boys often found themselves waiting tables, washing dishes and even helping their mother flip burgers.
After high school Roger joined the Navy and served for a year. He was mainly stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Station in San Diego but also served on a tail hook ship to Hawaii. The war was over but the ships still patrolled Pearl Harbor. Roger served as a log yeoman and worked on maintenance on the ship. Roger’s job included record keeping, keeping flight miles for pilots among other things. Due to Roger’s initials being RAG, his nickname in the navy was “Rag.”
After the Navy, Roger returned to Creighton and began to work for his cousin, Jim Gentzler, who had a plastering construction business. When Roger was 21 years old, he had plans to go fishing over the Fourth of July but a friend talked him into going to Neligh for the dance at Riverside Park instead. There he met Alice Timm. The following year, June 8, 1952, they were married at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neligh and made their home in Norfolk.
Throughout the years, Roger was a hard worker using the skills he developed early on from his cousin, Jim. Roger worked for his cousin until 1955 when he ventured out on his own in the plastering business. Not wanting to compete with his cousin, he did most of his work in Northeast Nebraska. As construction styles changed and the use of plaster in homes diminished, he began doing drywall. In 1964, he traveled to California to learn how to apply a new type of seamless flooring called Torginol. About the same time, he began laying ceramic tile.
In 1982, Roger took a job as supervisor of grounds and maintenance for the Norfolk Public Schools. He worked at the schools until he retired in 1996. He continued to work as an independent tile layer and seamless floor installer until his mid 80s. Roger had a reputation for doing excellent work. He showed an artistic flare in his work as well as in his stained-glass hobby.
Roger was active in many organizations. He served in many capacities at St. John’s Lutheran Church over the years and was a founding member of a men’s group called “Men in Mission” later changed to “Men’s Prayer Breakfast.” He sang in the church choir and sang for funerals and weddings. He enjoyed entertaining the residents at area care facilities with his music. Roger participated in Jaycee’s, Lion’s Club and was one of the original members of Norfolk Men’s Chorus. He was on the board of directors that developed Fairplay Golf Course. Roger was school board president for the District 3 school that his younger children attended. He enjoyed gardening and especially liked designing flower gardens. Roger and Alice kept busy attending their children’s sporting, music and school events.
In 1968, Roger and Alice began square dancing with the 49’ers club. He later became the club caller and the two of them began teaching square and round dancing. Roger and Alice also started square dance clubs in Madison and Hartington. Northeast Nebraska Community College asked if they would teach ballroom and country dancing. It was something they did and enjoyed for 30 years.
In their retirement, Roger and Alice traveled extensively, seeing many states and places of interest. Their travels included visiting their children and grandchildren living in Minnesota and Nebraska and watching their grandchildren play sports and participate in other events.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Alice Gentzler of Norfolk; children Debra Hutton (Kirk) of Blair, Roland (Cindy) Gentzler of Austin, Minn., Jeanne (Lon) Timperley of Norfolk, Craig Gentzler of Fordyce, Tim (Jeanne) Gentzler of Blair and Janice (Ray) Hooker of Minneapolis. He leaves behind grandchildren Angie (Mitch) Schiltz, Brooke Gentzler, Andrew (Katie) Hutton, Annie (Kyle) Acre, Michael (Asha) Timperley, Alex Timperley, Bryan Timperley, Tad (Brooke) Pospisil, Jenna (Sam) James, Joey Gentzler, Brad (Emma) Gentzler, Chelsia (Michael) Reina, Brehana Hooker, Quinton (Julia) Hooker and Amani Hooker. His great-grandchildren include Blake, Cody and Tyson Schiltz, Lewis and William Hutton, Levi, Olivia and Lila Acre, Tyannah, Ayla and Kaius Timperley, Easton and Walker Pospisil, Roger James, Zavier and Sebastian Reina and Ezran Hooker. Also, brother Stan Gentzler of Cozad and sister-in-law Beverly Gentzler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gurney and Mable Gentzler; brothers Clinton, Dale and Gordon; sister Leola; and granddaughter Katie Timperley.
Roger was deeply loved by his family and was a friend to many. Memorials can be made out to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
