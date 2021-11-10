NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Ve…
NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.
LAUREL — Services for Kathleen Garvin, 76, Dixon, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.