Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Roger Gentzler

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Lorene Pinnt

Lorene Pinnt

NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Ve…

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Lon Brandt

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.

Lorraine German

Lorraine German

PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.

Lorene Pinnt

Lorene Pinnt

Thomas Kinsella

Thomas Kinsella

Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.

Kathleen Garvin

Kathleen Garvin

LAUREL — Services for Kathleen Garvin, 76, Dixon, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

