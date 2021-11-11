NORFOLK — Service for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honors Guard.
Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.