NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Freudenburg, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
———
Roger Paul Freudenburg, the son of Arland and Almira (Rodekohr) Freudenburg, was born on April 27, 1941, in Norfolk. Roger attended St. John’s Lutheran School and later attended Battle Creek High School, where he graduated in 1959.
Following his graduation, he enrolled into the Army Reserves, after which he attended Norfolk Junior College, where he played football.
Following college, Roger married Bonnie (Gocken) Freudenburg and helped his father on their family farm. Soon after, they had three children: Shelly (Freudenburg) Bierman, Missy (Freudenburg) McKeown and Mike Freudenburg. Later, he started his career at the Norfolk Livestock Market, where he pursued his passion in cattle sales.
Survivors include his spouse, Bonnie (Gocken) Freudenburg; his sisters, Janie (Freudenburg) Hall and Susan (Freudenburg) Bierman; his daughter, Shelly (Freudenburg) and Joel Bierman; his son, Mike and April Freudenburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Bierman) and Jon McManaman, Nick Bierman, Zach Bierman, Joey Bierman, Eli McKeown, Baylee McKeown, Miles Freudenburg and Liam Freudenburg; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn McManaman and Olivia McManaman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Lena Freudenburg; his parents, Arland and Almira Freudenburg; a daughter, Missy (Freudenburg) McKeown; and a granddaughter, Tessa McKeown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.