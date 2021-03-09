Roger Frank

NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
1936-2021
Roger was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Gibbon, to Ernest and Cora (Lange) Frank. He was baptized on Feb. 23, 1936, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shelton and confirmed on April 2, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1954.
Upon graduation, Roger worked for the Norfolk Daily News until his retirement in 1993. He married Helen Tietgen on Aug. 14, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Roger and Helen enjoyed over 61 years of marriage together, visiting family, playing cards, traveling, watching Husker games and serving their church.
At Christ Lutheran Church, Roger was active on the finance committee, ushering and working the food pantry. He proudly served in the National Guard for 12 years achieving the rank of Sergeant 1st Class.
For many years, Roger was active with local and state softball programs. In addition to playing, he was an umpire and Softball Association member for over 20 years. He served as district commissioner at the state level and was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Association’s Hall of Fame in 1999.
He enjoyed golf and was a member of the board of directors at Fair Play Golf Course. He always cheered for the Dodgers, Lakers and Huskers.
Roger had a passion for bowling which lasted his entire life. An avid bowler himself, he participated in many leagues and tournaments, winning the Norfolk Match Games three times. In 1983, he was inducted into the Norfolk Bowlers Hall of Fame. In 1985, he bowled a 298 at the ABC National tournament in Tulsa, Okla. He continued his involvement as a U.S.B.C. district representative and league officer for many years.
In 2018, he became a lifetime honorary board member of the Norfolk Bowler’s Association.
Survivors include his children, Scott (Joan) Frank of Chesterfield, Mo., Joel (Kerria) Frank of Norfolk, Susan (Bob) McDonald of Norfolk and Jodi (Ed) Selig of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings Lorene Janssen of Hastings, Janice (Richard) Hadenfeldt of Dannebrog, Don Frank of Cary, N.C., and Phyllis Vantine of Aloha, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Helen; a son, Michael; his parents, Ernest and Cora; two sisters, Marilyn Wilcox and Ellen Simon; and a brother, Marvin.
Organist will be Starla Landkamer. Casketbearers will include Zachary Lichliter, Marcus Davis, Ron Davis, Jackson Selig, Megan Selig, George Frank and Karl Frank. Honorary bearers include Marcus Atkinson, Tierra Barron and Lydia Frank.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.