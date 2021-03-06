You have permission to edit this article.
Roger Frank

NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

Beatrice Dickes

Beatrice Dickes

HARTINGTON — Services for Beatrice R. Dickes of Fordyce are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Molly Palmer

Molly Palmer

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Molly B. Palmer, 50, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth.

Jacqueline Forbes

Jacqueline Forbes

PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Lester Labenz

Lester Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Lydia Ferris

Lydia Ferris

SANTEE — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Teresa Kitto will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

Robert Wiechelman

Robert Wiechelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Adelaide Pfirman

Adelaide Pfirman

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, will be Tuesday afternoon, March 9, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

Mike McTaggart

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

