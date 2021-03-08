You have permission to edit this article.
Roger Frank

NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

Vernon Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, …

Dorothy Hill

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Hill, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Alta Vakoc

VERDIGRE  — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Robert Wiechelman

HARTINGTON — Private services for Robert M. Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Lena Vesely

VERDIGRE — Services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Beatrice Dickes

FORDYCE — Services for Beatrice R. “Bea” Dickes, 90, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Larry Anderson Jr.

Larry Gene “Butch” Anderson Jr. was born Jan. 28, 1961, to Larry Anderson Sr. and Marie (Callow) Anderson in Norfolk. Butch passed away at the age of 60 at his favorite place, “the cabin,” on Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

